U19 World Cup 2022: Kohli gives 'best wishes' to India U19 ahead of final vs England

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday shared his 'best wishes' to India's Under 19 team ahead of their final match against England in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday.

Taking to his Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote, "Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final."

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) also took to their Twitter handle in support of the Boys in Blue.

"Let's get behind the #BoysInBlue as they take on England U19 today in the #U19CWC final," tweeted BCCI.

For India, a record fifth title is the objective in their fourth successive final, while England have enjoyed their best ICC U19 Men's CWC in 24 years since their one victory.

England should be familiar with the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, having seen off both South Africa and Afghanistan there in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

For India, meanwhile, it will be a new venue after their impressive wins over defending champions Bangladesh in the quarters and then Australia last time out.