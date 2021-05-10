Two Sri Lanka cricketers test COVID positive ahead of Bangladesh ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Dhananjaya Lakshan.

Two Sri Lankan players tested positive for COVID-19, who are also in the provisional 28-man squad for the England tour next month. All-rounders Dhananjaya Lakshan and Ishan Jayaratne tested positive on Saturday and have been quarantined for 14 days.

The duo, however, was not part of the 18-man team for three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in Dhaka from May 16.

The positive reports come after Daily FT reported that Sri Lankan players were given their first dose of vaccine on Saturday at the National Blood Bank after an antigen test.

Following the Bangladesh tour, Lankans will leave for England, where they will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The series will kick off in Cardiff, which will host first two games, from June 23 with the last ODI in Southampton. The ODIs will be played in Chester-le-Street, London and Bristol.