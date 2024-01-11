Tom Curran ruled out for remainder of BBL 13

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tom Curran celebrates with his Sydney Sixers teammates.

Sydney Sixers' international signing, Tom Curran, has been ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League 13 with a knee injury.

Curran suffered the injury during the 28th match of the season while playing against Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Curran was not going to be available for the BBL finals because of his ILT20 commitments but the sudden injury has brought a premature end to his topsy-turvy run in the competition.

The 28-year-old bowling allrounder will head back to the United Kingdom (UK) to "undergo further assessment" which will determine his participation in the ILT20 for Desert Vipers.

"The full extent of the injury is currently not known with Curran set to return to the UK in the coming days and undergo further assessment at home.



Curran was previously confirmed to be unavailable for the KFC BBL|13 Finals Series and will no longer be available for the club’s final two regular season matches," a Sydney Sixers statement on the development read.

