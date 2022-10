Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tim David smashed 43 off 20 balls vs West Indies.

Tim David smashed a monstrous 110m six vs West Indies en route to his 43 off just 20 deliveries that helped Australia win the 2nd and the final T20I by 31 runs, thereby winning the series 2-0.

Tim David came in at the 12.3 over mark and went on with the business with no delay whatsoever. In an innings that lasted 20 balls, David smashed four boundaries and three sixes to power the Kangaroos to a daunting total of 178/7 at the end of 20 overs.

