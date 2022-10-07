Harbhajan Singh alleges corruption in Punjab Cricket Association; writes detailed letter to CM Bhagwant Mann

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harbhajan Singh wrote a detailed letter to CM Bhagwant Mann.

Veteran Indian cricketer and Punjab Cricket Association's Chief Advisor Harbhajan Singh has written a letter to the association alleging the presence of illegal activities by office-bearers.

The letter has been sent to CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal. He, however, hasn't mentioned the names of the office-bearers.

"The crux of the matter is PCA is trying hard to induct 150 members with voting rights to tilt the balance in their favour and these inductions are being done without the assent of apex council/general body or without consulting the Chief Advisor (Singh)," he wrote in his letter.

Harbhajan added that the above-mentioned activities are against the BCCI constitution and the guidelines of PCA.

"Therefore, these are against the BCCI constitution, guidelines of PCA and violations of transparency and ethical norms of the sports bodies. To hide their illegal activities, they are not organising formal meetings of the PCA and are taking all decisions suo moto which serve their selfish motives," he wrote.

In conversation with PTI, Harbhajan alleged that he has been receiving these complaints for 10-15 days and he has been kept in the dark about many policy decisions.

When asked about his letter, Harbhajan told PTI, "I have been receiving complaints for a good 10-15 days about how the top functionary is going about its job. I have been appointed chief advisor and has been repeatedly kept in the dark about many policy decisions.

He ended by saying that the concerned defaulters have already taken subscription amounts from 60-70 people.

"Today, I was told that they have already taken membership subscription amounts from 60- to 70 people. The process needs to be stopped immediately. I had no option but to individually write to the members and also inform the Chief Minister."

Harbhajan Singh is one of the most decorated Indian cricketers and his letter holds immense weight. It will be interesting to see how the authorities react to his letter.

