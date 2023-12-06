'This Indian team is good but South Africa...': Jacques Kallis feels IND vs SA series will be close

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and South Africa Test players.

The Indian Cricket team will face a stern test when they lock horns against South Africa at the latter's home. While the Men in Blue have tasted success overseas, South Africa is one place where they have not registered a series win so far. Former Proteas star Jacques Kallis has opened up on the series.

The iconic all-rounder believes that the IND vs SA series will be a close one and one or two sessions can decide the fate of the teams. He also stated that the Indian team is a good one but it is difficult to beat South Africa at home. "This is a good Indian team but South Africa is tough to beat in South Africa. Centurion will probably suit South Africa and Newlands will probably suit India. It will be a good series and it will come down to one or two sessions that one team might play better than the other. It would be a closely fought contest," Kallis said in an interview with PTI.

Not a big fan of Impact rule: Kallis

The all-rounder also spoke on the player substitutes and impact rules. In IPL, there is an impact player rule, which was introduced in 2023. Kallis said that these rules play a part in all-rounder not getting developed. "It is a tough question to answer, all-rounders don't come around every day. There aren't many throughout the history.A lot of things, the amount of cricket that is played certainly plays a role. A few T20 competitions have substitutes (IPL) and I am not a big fan of that as it takes away the all-rounder out of your team. The teams that do not have good all-rounders are now playing with 12 men. I am not a huge fan of that," he said.

"There are a lot of little things that add up to why there aren't too many all-rounders at the moment, as it is surprising as they add so much value to the game. But it's a whole lot of little things coming together," he added.

