IND vs ENG: This England team knows how to win in India, says Matt Prior

With days to go for the India-England third Test — a day/night affair — in Ahmedabad, the confidence of the Indian team couldn't get any higher. A massive win in the second Test and all seems well in paradise now. In fact, cricket experts and fans alike are confident that India are now the firm favourite to win the remaining of the two matches left in the home series against England with the series tied at 1-1.

The last Test match in Chennai saw Virat Kohli and Co. tick all the boxes with Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane among runs while R Ashwin had a ball in front of his home crowd. The way Englishmen buckled under pressure and gave up on the match before their second innings could start played testimony to the mindset superiority that emanated from Kohli's captaincy.

However, former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior felt that their team can't be write off yet and if anything, a series win is well within their grasp if Joe Root gets the support from other players.

"The series is wide open. This England team know how to win in India and it will be all about big runs now," Prior was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"Joe Root has been in sublime form but we have to see other guys supporting him. If they can score big runs they've got a fantastic chance."

Despite England's horrendous show in the last match, Prior said it was still a great view for a cricket fan as some quality cricket was played from both camps.

"I so enjoyed that last Test,' he said. "I know there was all that talk about the pitch but what it did do was bring out some high-level skill from both teams.

"Whether that was Foakes' keeping, or Virat Kohli's batting or Rohit Sharma's 160. It was great to watch guys at the top of their game."