Thailand teenager becomes only 7th player in the world to achieve historic feat; emulates Malinga, Rashid

Follow us on Image Source : ACC MEDIA TWITTER Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong created history in a T20I against the Netherlands in a T20I

Thailand's 19-year-old woman Thipatcha Putthawong ran riot in Utrecht on Friday, July 14 as she single-handedly helped Thailand beat the Netherlands in the ongoing tri-series with a historical achievement. Left-arm spinner Putthawong became only the seventh cricketer in the world and only the third women's cricketer to take four wickets in four deliveries in international cricket as she wrecked the Dutch line-up.

The incident happened in the 18th over of the Netherlands' innings as they were skittled out for a meager 75 with Putthawong ending up with figures of 5/8 in 3.5 overs. Putthawong dismissed Phebe Molkenboer, Mikkie Zwilling, Hannah Landheer, and Caroline de Lange in consecutive deliveries to achieve the massive record.

Thailand women didn't break a sweat to chase the target down as they won the game in 13.3 overs to secure their second victory in the ongoing tri-series, which also features Scotland.

Putthawong became only the third women's cricketer after Germany's Anuradha Doddaballapur and Botswana's Shameela Mosweu to take four wickets in four balls. While four male cricketers have also achieved the feat in international cricket - Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga (once in ODIs, once in T20Is), Curtis Campher and Jason Holder.

Bowlers to take four wickets in four balls

Rashid Khan - Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2019

Lasith Malinga - Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2007 (ODI) and Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2019 (T20I)

Anuradha Doddaballapur - Germany vs Austria, 2020

Shameela Mosweu - Botswana vs Mozambique, 2021

Curtis Campher - Ireland vs Netherlands, 2021

Jason Holder - West Indies vs England, 2022

Thipatcha Putthawong - Thailand vs Netherlands, 2023

The 19-year-old left-arm spinner came into the limelight after receiving the ICC Women's Player of the Month award in May 2023 in recognition for her performances in Thailand's victory for the gold medal at the South East Asian Games in Cambodia.

Latest Cricket News