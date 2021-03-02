Team India coach Ravi Shastri receives COVID-19 vaccine

Image Source : TWITTER/RAVI SHASTRI Ravi Shastri receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning.

Team India coach Ravi Shastri shared a photo of his receiving COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning.

The former Indian opener, who is currently with the Indian cricket team for the England series, wrote this was his first dose of the vaccine.

The 58-year-old coach wrote: "Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic.

"Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination."

It is not clear yet if any other member of the Indian team received the vaccine but as per the second phase of the vaccination drive, those above 50 years of age and people with comorbidities will be vaccinated. All MPs and MLAs who are above 50 will also be vaccinated.

