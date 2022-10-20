T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Gavaskar gives unique take on how to include Pant and Karthik in Playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik

India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan on the 23rd of October in the T20 World Cup match. Speculations of the probable playing XI of the Indian squad are being made. Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant's places in the team have raised many questions.

India's former captain Sunil Gavaskar gave his take on the team combination. According to him, India can accommodate both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the playing XI by making Hardik Pandya the fifth bowling option.

“It’s just that maybe, if they decide to go with six bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sixth bowler, then he (Pant) may not be able to find a place," Gavaskar said.

"But if they decide to go with Hardik Pandya as a fifth bowler, then Rishabh Pant has an opportunity to bat at number six and Karthik maybe at number seven, followed by the four bowlers.

So, that could well happen, we just have to wait and see.

"They would certainly want a left hander in the middle, but looking at the top four, who are in such good form, you sometimes say to yourself, ‘How many overs Rishabh Pant is going to get in?

"Is he going to get three or four overs? And for three or four overs, is Karthik or Rishabh better?’ So, these are all the situations they will look at and they’ll take a call on this,” he said.

Gavaskar also spoke about Pakistan's star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's current form.

"I think that's what their main concern was, about his fitness and how he will shape up. And certainly, in the two overs that he bowled, he's shown that he's back to full fitness.

"So, clearly that is one headache gone. I think with their catching, they were much better than what we saw against England.

"Their ground fielding was very good. So, these are two aspects that were worrying them and they have shown improvement in those areas. So, I don't think they'll have any doubts when they'll take on India on Sunday,” Gavaskar concluded.

(Inputs from PTI)

