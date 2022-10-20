From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, here's how legends wished Virender Sehwag on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag turned 44 years old on Thursday. The former cricketer who is famous for his explosive batting was born on the 20th of October 1978. He played for India from the year 1999 to 2013.

In the 104 Test matches that he played, Sehwag scored 8586 runs with 23 centuries and 32 fifties. He played 251 ODIs in his career and made 8273 runs including 15 tons and 38 half-centuries. When it comes to T20Is, Sehwag played 19 matches and scored 394 runs with two half-centuries.

On his birthday, the cricket fraternity showered wishes through their social media handles.

"Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai! Happy birthday Viru!" Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartfelt note.

"Aapke saath hote huye kahan aisa risk le sakte hain, Paaji . Jab 295 ka ho jaaonga , aap izaazat toh tab hi denge .. Thank you very much for your wishes, the journey became much easier with you around, Paaji," Sehwag replied.

"Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag! Sher ki dahaad aur Viru ke vaar ka koi muqabla nahi! Lots of love brother," Yuvraj Singh tweeted with a video.





"Happy birthday to the wittiest & most fiery player of all time. Viru Bhai wishing you all the love & happiness, may you remain in good health & spirit always," Suresh Raina posted.

Rishabh Pant also posted a beautiful message. "A fearless batsman and one of my favourite cricketer. Wishing the legendary Multan ka Sultan, Virender Sehwag bhaiya a very Happy Birthday. May you have an amazing year ahead," the message read.

Women's star cricketer Smriti Mandhana also posted a message.



Along with cricketers, BCCI too posted a wonderful wish on Sehwag's birthday.

Sehwag's fans across the world also send their love in the form of wishes.

