T20 World Cup: Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup, former skipper Mahmudullah dropped

Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as the selectors made a bold move to keep out former skipper Mahmudullah Riyad. Bangladesh who are placed in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup main draw will face India, Pakistan and South Africa along with two qualifier teams.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and its selection on Wednesday, September 14 announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. The selectors have also named four stand-by players for the tournament as left-hander Soumya Sarkar, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and left-armer Shoriful Islam were given place.

Mahmudullah who has been misfiring for the nation was expected to be dropped as some reports suggested before the selection committee meeting on Wednesday. In a bold statement, BCB chief Nazmul Hasan Papon said that Bangladesh are focussing on the next edition of the World Cup, not the upcoming one.

The team will be led by Shakib Al Hasan, while they endured a tough time in the recently concluded Asia Cup T20. The side lost both of its matches in the group stage and faced elimination before the Super Four Stage. The selectors then didn't sit back and took a harsh decision by dropping the experienced Mahmudullah.

After being sacked as the skipper in the Zimbabwe tour, Mahmudullah continued to feature in the team. However, the string of poor results and lack of runs eventually saw the former skipper face axe from the team.

Bangladesh’s first match in the T20 World Cup is against a Qualifier on October 24 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. While they will also face Asian counterparts India and Pakistan for the showpiece event.

Bangladesh squad

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifiddun, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed

Standby

Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar

