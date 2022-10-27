T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav races past Mohammad Rizwan; becomes leading run scorer in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar Yadav achieves new feat

T20 World Cup 2022: India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has continued his brilliant form in 2022. The right-handed batter has now raced past Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the leading run scorer in T20Is in 2022. The 32-year-old Yadav achieved the feat when he scored a blistering 51* off 25 against the Netherlands.

Yadav now has 867 runs to his name in 25 innings, while Rizwan has 825 in 19 innings. The modern 360-degree batter has an average of 41.28 this year with a whopping strike rate of 184.86. Meanwhile, Rizwan has an average of 51.56 and a strike rate of 124.62. Both Yadav and Rizwan have been vital cogs for their teams in the current year. Also, Pakistan's wicket-keeper Rizwan is currently the No.1 T20I batter, while Yadav lost one place on Wednesday and now ranks second in the chart. In his career, Suryakumar has 1060 runs in 33 innings. He averages 37.85 and has a career strike rate of 176.37.

Batting first against the Dutch, India scored 179 in 20 overs, courtesy of brilliant knocks from Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. Yadav joined Kohli when India was 84/2 after 12 overs and the team was looking for a good finish. The 32-year-old took on the bowlers and scored his fifty with a six off the last ball of the innings. In the bowling, India wrapped Netherlands'innings to 123/9 and won the contest by 56 runs.

India's Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands' Playing XI:

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Latest Cricket News