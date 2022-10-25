T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. land in Sydney; all set for next Super 12 clash against Netherlands

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India reach Sydney for second match

T20 World Cup 2022: After outclassing Pakistan in their opening encounter in Melbourne, the Indian cricket team landed in Sydney for the next match. Led by Rohit Sharma, the men in blue will take the field of Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday when they face the Netherlands. BCCI shared a video of the team reaching Sydney.

"Thank You for Saving me!"- Dinesh Karthik

India's wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin are seen having a short chat at the airport. Karthik can be seen stating, "Thank You for saving me yesterday, thank you for saving me. Cool and Calm." Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning run on the last delivery after Karthik got out on the penultimate ball. While Ashwin held his cool to help India cross the line, it was the brilliance of Virat Kohli that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Once staring down at a big defeat, Kohli helped India overcome the arch-rivals with a memorable 82-run knock.

India take on the Netherlands in the second match

After defeating the Pakistan side, the men in blue are riding on a high momentum. They will face the Netherlands side in their second match on Thursday. The match is set to be played at 12:30 PM. Unlike India, the Dutch are coming off a defeat against Bangladesh in their opening encounter.

India's T20 World Cup squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Netherland's T20 World Cup squad:

Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

