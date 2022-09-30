T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma all set to shatter Sachin Tendulkar's unique record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma all set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar

T20 World Cup 2022: The much anticipated T20 World Cup which will be played in Australia is just a few days away. The competing teams have almost prepared themselves for the marquee event and are in the final phases of determining a perfect eleven. The tournament is just 16 days away and many records are at stake. When skipper Rohit Sharma takes the field on October 23, 2022, against Pakistan, he will leave the master blaster behind in one such unique record.

If we are to consider the number of white ball tournaments played by any Indian player, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh top the chart. Both of them have played 14 ICC white-ball tournaments. Then there is Sachin Tendulkar who has played a total of 11 ICC White ball tournaments. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma too has played the same number of tournaments but when he takes the field against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, he will inch ahead of the master blaster and create a new record for himself.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESSachin Tendulkar in action

Most number of ICC white ball tournaments played by any Indian

14 - Mahendra Singh Dhoni 14 - Yuvraj Singh 11 - Sachin Tendulkar 11 - Rohit Sharma 10 - Virat Kohli 10 - Suresh Raina

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESRohit Sharma in action

Interestingly, this will be Rohit Sharma's 10th World Cup. The current Indian skipper has played every T20 World Cup since 2007 and has also been a part of two ODI World Cups (2015 & 2019). Rohit's count goes up to 12 ICC events if we consider the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India won the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy. Things did not end up in India's favor in the 2017 ICC Champion's Trophy as they lost to Pakistan in the finals.

India's T20 World Cup squad:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Traveling reserves: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

