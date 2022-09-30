PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Jos Buttler & Moeen Ali clear their stand on Mankading | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jos Buttler band Moeen Ali on Deepti Sharma

PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: The recently concluded ODI series between India Women and England Women has sparked a fire of controversy. India's last ODI against England which was supposed to be all about Jhulan Goswami and her retirement was overshadowed by a particular act of Deepti Sharma. With India requiring 1 wicket to win, Deepti Sharma effectuated a run-out at the non-striker's end. Charolette Dean who was constantly backing up was mankaded by Deepti.

This particular action created a divide in the cricketing world. Experts and players from different corners of the fraternity stood divided on Deepti and the mode of dismissal she had opted for Charolette Dean. Nasser Hussain, former English captain, and now a very successful broadcaster said that he knows that it is in the laws of the game but somehow feels that it is against the spirit. English pacer Stuart Broad too expressed his opinion and said that he'd never do anything similar to what Deepti did, just to win a game for his side. The mode of dismissal, as of now is listed in the MCC's 'Unfair Play' section of the laws (41.16.1) but from October 1, 2022, it will be moved into the 'Run Out' section.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in a statement clarified

Whilst (the dismissal) was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more

Weighing into the matter, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali have clarified their stand on the mode of dismissal and the spirit of the game. The English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been mankaded once by India's Ravichandran Ashwin when they were playing in the Indian Premier League. Ashwin's actions back then attracted a lot of criticism but the times have changed now and so have the rules of the game.

No, I am calling the batsman back.No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball and watching great games of cricket. They always seem to happen at unsavory times.

On the other hand, there is Moeen Ali, who is currently leading England in a seven-match T20I series against Pakistan. Ali did not shy away from making himself heard.

No, it's not my thing, I don't think I'll ever do it unless I was angry with someone. It's in the laws and there's nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn't become a common thing or something that's regularly done. You’re not working to get a wicket. At least with a run-out, there’s a bit of work that has to be done, and with all the other dismissals.

Mankading and everything involved with it is a never-ending debate and one can't reach any conclusion. Once the new rules come into play from October 1, it will be interesting to see how it affects the passage of play and how teams adjust to it.

