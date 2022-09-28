T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma face off for a world record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV VIrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set eyes on world record

Highlights This will be the eighth T20 World Cup

Mahela Jayawardene has scored the most amount of runs

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the top 5 of leading scorers in T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022: The much-awaited T20 World Cup is just around the corner. It has been 15 years since India clinched the World Cup trophy. A feat that they haven't been able to replicate. The Indian batting for a while now has been in a whirlwind of criticism with the big guns like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not firing. But lots of things changed in the Australia series. Both Rohit and Virat have shown glimpses of their return and this certainly is a piece of good news for the team.

The former India captain Virat Kohli had to face loads of criticism due to his form and people questioned his place in the side, but he made sure that he returns in style and silences his critics. The former India captain looks in great touch and this certainly is a big boost for team India before they board the flight to Australia. After his heroics against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, Virat turned up and scored a half-century against Australia in the series decider. On the other hand, there is Rohit Sharma who played a blinder of an innings in the second T20I to level the series.

Image Source : INDIA TVVirat Kohli in T20 World Cup

As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, both Rohit and Virat have been performing exceptionally well, especially Virat. Both of them have been an ensemble part of the top 5 run scorers as far as the World Cup is concerned. Rohit Sharma will play his eighth T20 World Cup this time around whereas this will be Virat Kohli's 5th tournament.

ALSO READ | India look to fine tune death bowling ahead of all important T20 World Cup

Image Source : INDIA TVRohit Sharma in T20 World Cup

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will want to get the better of each other. There is a chance for both of them to create history and become the leading run scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup. Rohit has 847 runs in 33 matches, whereas Virat Kohli has scored 845 runs in just 21 matches. Both of them, as of now are behind Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene who has a total of 1016 runs in 31 matches. With 965 runs, Chris Gayle is in the second spot and with 897 runs Tillakaratne Dilshan is the third one on the list. Looking at the scenario, both Rohit and Virat have an opportunity to score 1000 runs at the grandest stage of them all.

Image Source : INDIA TVLeading run scorers in T20 World Cups

Latest Cricket News