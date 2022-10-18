T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands edge past Namibia in thriller; inch closer to Super 12 spot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NED beat NAM in their second match

T20 World Cup 2022: The Netherlands cricket team edged past the Namibian side in their second match of round 1 to inch closer to a Super 12 spot. The match witnessed yet another low-scoring thriller but the Netherlands team held their nerves to go past the Nambian challenge to secure their second win in the tournament.

Batting first, Namibia scored 121 on the back of Jan Frylinck's 43 off 48 balls. In the chase, the Dutch were very much on the course but some late blows spiced up things. In the end, Dutch managed to clinch the contest in the final over.

Netherlands Playing XI:

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Namibia Playing XI:

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

