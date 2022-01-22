Follow us on Image Source : GETY IMAGES File photo of Namibia players.

T20 World Cup 2022 Namibia Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and Dates

Namibia made history at last year's T20 World Cup by qualifying for Super 12 stage in their maiden appearance at the showpiece event. After making the T20I debut in 2019, It took the African nation just 25 T20Is to achieve the incredible feat. Having made its T20I debut in 2019.

In the 2022 World Cup, to be played Down Under, Namibia are drafted in Group A of Round 1 qualifiers and will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 16.

Here's is Namibia's full schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Oct. 16 – Sri Lanka vs Namibia – 9:30 am – Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Oct. 18 – Namibia vs TBC (qualifier 3) – 9:30 am – Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Oct. 20 – Namibia vs TBC (qualifier 2) – 12:30 pm – Simonds Stadium, Geelong