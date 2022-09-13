T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia announce squad for World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Namibia team for T20 World Cup announced.

T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia has announced its team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The team features 16 members and will be led by Gerhard Erasmus. The team also features a blend of young and experienced players.

The Southern African nation becomes the sixth country to name its squad for the marquee event. Earlier, Australia, England, India, South Africa and the Netherlands announced their teams for the tournament.

Namibia squad:

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephen Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

