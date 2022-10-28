T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam reacts to loss against Zimbabwe, Twitter lashes out on Pakistan skipper

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Babar Azam trolled by Twitter users

T20 World Cup 2022: It has been a World Cup of upsets so far and the tournament spices up even more with each competition that is being played. Babar Azam's Pakistan, one of the favourites to win the World Cup was outplayed by Craig Ervine's Zimbabwe. The boys in green were still recovering from the thriller that India managed to win, but now, Zimbabwe have rubbed salt in their wounds and somehow Pakistan find themselves in a rough spot as far as the qualification for the semi-final spot is concerned.

On October 24, 2022, Virat Kohli stunned Pakistan with a masterclass at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and come to the second match, the boys in green made an utter mockery of what seemed to be like an easy total on a skiddy Perth wicket. Zimbabwe had confidence in their plans as they opted to bat against Pakistan. They looked pretty sloppy with their batting approach, but certainly, the outcome of the match is what matters the most. After their loss against Zimbabwe, Babar Azam looked completely downcast and shocked as Pakistan have been pushed on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Zimbabwe stun Pakistan, defeat them by 1 run

After the match, Babar reacted and said:

We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage on any given day. It has been a very disappointing performance and we were not up to the mark with our batting efforts. When Shadab and Shan were building a partnership, Shadab got out and the batting just crumbled. We also failed to use the new ball in the first six overs, but we tried to finish well. We will sit and discuss our mistakes, try and determine where things went wrong. We will train hard and come back strong in our next game.

The Pakistan fans have certainly been very heartbroken by this loss. Just like India, the Pakistan fans follow the game very passionately, and owing to the consecutive losses in the World Cup, they have vented their anger and frustration on the leader of their team Babar Azam.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli races ahead of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam & Michael Hussey

Here is how Twitteratis slammed skipper Babar:

Latest Cricket News