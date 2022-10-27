PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan, defeat them by 1 run

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Zimbabawe defeat Pakistan

PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: The World Cup of upsets, this is how it has panned out to be so far. The teams that were not even considered favorites have risen to the occasion and have surprised the big boys. Pakistan were still recovering from the treatment that India dished out to them on October 24, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), but this is something that will play on their minds for a very long time now.

(More to follow)

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

