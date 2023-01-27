Suryakumar Yadav leaves behind Dhoni, Raina in list of Indians with most T20I runs, know details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav achieved yet another milestone of his career in the first game of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Friday. Suryakumar left behind star players MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the list of highest run-getters in the shortest format of the game for India. By scoring 40 runs in the match, he also made his place in the top five of the list which is led by Virat Kohli.

List of players to get score most runs in T20Is for India -

Virat Kohli: 4008 runs

Rohit Sharma: 3853 runs

KL Rahul: 2265 runs

Shikhar Dhawan: 1759 runs

Suryakumar Yadav: 1625 runs

MS Dhoni: 1617 runs

Suresh Raina: 1605 runs

In the match, Suryakumar took charge and developed a partnership with Hardik Pandya after India lost early wickets. He smashed 47 runs off 34 deliveries before getting dismissed by Ish Sodhi.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

