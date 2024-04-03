Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav missed the first three games for the Mumbai Indians as he recovered from his groin surgery

It has been a disappointing start for the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 edition of the IPL with three losses in as many matches. However, this is not the first time it has happened with the five-time champions and the ESA game (Education and Sports for All) against the Delhi Capitals, where they will be playing in front of thousands of underprivileged kids a part of the Reliance Foundation Initiative might just be the required motivation they need. If that wasn't enough, their star player Suryakumar Yadav might play that game at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

Surya, who underwent a groin surgery for Sports Hernia in January wasn't cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the start of the IPL. However, as per The Indian Express, Surya has been declared fit as the medical officials took their time to pass him fit by looking at him bat for some time.

“He is fit now. The NCA made him play a few practice games and he looked good. He can join the Mumbai Indians team. We wanted to be sure that when Surya goes back to MI, he is 100 percent fit and ready to play games. He wasn’t feeling 100% during his first fitness Test before the IPL, so we waited to see if there was any pain while he was batting,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report.

Surya's return will be a huge boost to the flailing batting line-up of the Mumbai Indians, which faltered for a lowly 125 against the Rajasthan Royals in the last game. There has been pressure on the five-time champions with the new captain Hardik Pandya being unwelcomed by the fans wholeheartedly and a win is probably what they need desperately not just to stay alive in the tournament but for the team's and players' confidence and morale.