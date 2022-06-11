Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Gayle react as Russell shares video of brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Russell with his new Mercedes-Benz AMG

Andre Russell likes to go big, whether it's on the field or off it. Recently, Russell took to Instagram and shared a video of him stepping into his brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG.

He wrote, "As a ghetto yute I always dream big! But with hard work, and sacrifices dreams become reality. God is good. Big up bro Sunil Narine."

Russell's love for cars and bikes is not new. He keeps posting pictures and videos of expensive rides.

Reacting to his Instagram post, a lot of fellow cricketers commented and congratulated him for his new car.

Suryakumar Yadav wrote, "Congratulations big man. One of many." Chris Gayle, Shamsi, Sheldon Cotrell also reacted. While Gayle and Shamsi wrote 'Sick', and 'Big Machine' respectively, Cotrell said, "And yet still humble fam."

Darren Sammy, on the other hand, reacted with a fire emoji.

Russell is currently taking some time off cricket as he isn't part of the national side in Pakistan right now.

Russell's IPL Performance

Although KKR had a poor outing this season, the big Jamaican had a great season with both bat and ball. With the bat in hand, Russell amassed 335 runs at a strike rate of 174.48. He also picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches.

KKR ended the season in 7th place with 12 points against their name.