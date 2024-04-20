Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting juggernaut overpower Delhi Capitals in run-scoring fest

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batting juggernaut keeps on rolling and surprising everyone as they eased past Delhi Capitals in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma led the perfect stone for a massive score and SRH did manage to cross 250 yet again as they made 266/7 from their 20 overs.

The Sunrisers have clinched their fourth successive win on trot and were too hot to handle for the Capitals. They have now clinched their fifth game of the season and the Capitals are in a hole with only three wins in their eight outings.

The match was seemingly over in the first innings powerplay itself when Head and Abhishek produced the highest-ever score in the first six overs in T20 cricket. The duo combined to post 125/0 in the powerplay and set the momentum for a score of even over 300. But the Capitals came back strongly as Kuldeep Yadav struck twice, removing Abhishek and Aiden Markram in the same over before Head fell 11 short of his hundred. The Aussie made 89 from just 32 balls.

Despite going for runs, Kuldeep took a four-wicket haul, while Axar Patel was mingy in his spell of four overs. Where 266 runs were scored at a run rate of 13.3 in the first innings, Axar bowled a spell of 1/29 at an economy of 7.20.

More to follow...