Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Image Source : INDIA TV Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

After successive losses in their first two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third game, desperately looking for a win.

MI, meanwhile, have won one of the two matches they have played so far.

All eyes will be on whether SRH will play Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson, who did not feature in either of the team's first two matches.

As the two sides meet for the IPL 2021 8th Match of the group stage, let's take a look at Dream11 SRH vs MI Dream11 Predictions and SRH vs MI Dream11 fantasy tips, player updates, SRH vs MI playing XI updates, IPL Dream11 Prediction Today match, and Dream11 fantasy tips.

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Ishan Kishan

Bairstow has been in fine form in the shortest format and continued on his exploits for the SRH in the current season. He may have not scored big against RCB in the side's previous game, but played a 40-ball 55-run innings in the opening game of the season against KKR.

Kishan, meanwhile, has the potential to turn the game -- even in a short stay at the crease.

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav (c), David Warner, Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav is perhaps the most crucial part of the Mumbai Indians batting lineup. In the previous game, his half-century (56 off 36 deliveries) laid the base for the side reaching 152, eventually winning the game by 10 runs against KKR.

David Warner must be frustrated at the way he was dismissed in the previous game, but showed signs of a return to his best and will aim to bank upon the momentum. Same goes for MI captain Rohit Sharma, too, who scored 43 off 32 deliveries against KKR.

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya

Jason Holder played his first game of the 2021 edition against RCB and stepped up with the ball, taking three wickets; including that of captain Virat Kohli.

Krunal, meanwhile, was key to MI's incredible comeback against KKR in the final stages of the 153-run chase. His economical spell (1/13 in four overs) put immense pressure on the Knight Riders, which eventually led to their collapse.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar

Rashid Khan has proved time and again that he is one of the most lethal bowlers in T20 cricket. He has taken four wickets in two games so far, and remains SRH's most economical bowlers; conceding less than 6 rp/o in both the games. Natarajan, meanwhile, is a force to reckon with in the death overs of the game.

Trent Boult has been the new-ball bowler for MI since the previous season and almost always delivers for the side in the opening overs of the game. Rahul Chahar, meanwhile, stepped up as the side's premier spinner and shined for MI against KKR, taking four crucial wickets in his spell.