Sunil Gavaskar slams umpiring standards in IPL 2021

Gavaskar made his comments after umpire Anil Chaudhary changed his decision from no ball to wide during the game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Dubai Published on: October 05, 2021 18:52 IST
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the standard of umpiring in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The delivery by Dwayne Bravo landed outside the pitch.

"That was clearly a no-ball. We’ve had a couple of decisions from TV umpires, which in these circumstances can make the difference between winning and losing, and that shouldn't happen," said Gavaskar while doing commentary on Star Sports.

"These kinds of decisions should not change the game. It’s a good thing Delhi won because that could have changed the game," he added.

Umpiring decisions in the IPL have come under scanner many times in the past and this season too there have been some questionable decisions made. 

