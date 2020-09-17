IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar wishes Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane could play for India

Image Source : IPL File photo of Sandeep Lamichhane.

Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane has had a humble beginning to his Indian Premier League career with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018 when it took him time to match the rigorous demand of a big T20 domestic competition like IPL.

However three years down the line, the 20-year-old leg spinner has established himself as a key member of the Shreyas Iyer-led side. And given the pitches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are soon expected to turn slow with multiple matches played on the surface, Sandeep’s importance has increased tenfolds.

At least that’s what Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar feels, who while talking to Sports Tak said Sandeep could start in the playing XI ahead of veteran Delhi spinner Amit Mishra.

“Delhi Capitals has a lot of quality in a spin this season with R Ashwin coming in with his experience. Among overseas players, they have leg spinner Lamichhane, who bowled really well last season,” said the 71-year-old cricketer-turn commentator.

Gavaskar further quipped that if England can pick Scottish and Irish players for their team, why can’t India consider a Nepalese player like Lamichhane for team India. And Lamichchane is a good bowling all-rounder who might do well in Indian colours. I meant that as a joke but such consideration should be done in the future,” he said.

Gavaskar further praised the youngster to be a good learner who made himself brighter with experience coming his way.

“In his initial days he was expensive (while bowling) but with time and experience he has learnt to bring variation in the pace of his deliveries,” the 1983 World Cup winner said.

The leg spinner last year played eight matches for the side, picking as many wickets with a strike rate of 17.25.

He also broadened his experience over the last two years as he’s turned up for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. In Australia, his incisive bowling for Melbourne Stars has set the Big Bash League alight since 2018.

