Monday, December 11, 2023
     
  5. ICC's stop clock trial to begin with West Indies-England T20I series - here's what teams need to be careful of

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has begun the process of keeping an electronic clock to prevent wastage of time in the games and the trial of the stop-clock rule will begin with the West Indies-England T20 series, which kicks off in Barbados on Tuesday, December 12.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2023 20:49 IST
Image Source : AP West Indies will be up against England in a three-match T20 series starting on December 12

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to begin its implementation of the stop clock rule, which was introduced to prevent the waste of time by the fielding team. The rule that came into being on November 21 after the ICC meeting, will be used as part of a trial run by the ICC in the upcoming three-match T20 series between the West Indies and England that kicks off in Barbados on Tuesday, December 12. 

The rule will have its trial run from December 2023 to April 2024 for men's ODIs and T20Is with approximately 59 games coming under its scope. The introduction of an electronic clock has been added as a sub-clause to Clause 41.9 which adheres to playing conditions and time-wasting by the fielding side. The clock with be shown on the big screen during the game and will allow only 60 seconds for the fielding side to start the new over from the completion of the previous one.

If there is an injury, or a wicket has fallen at the end of the over or there's a stipulated drinks break, this rule won't apply. However, except in those matters, if the fielding side fails to comply with the clock, it will suffer a five-run penalty after two warnings. The responsibility of keeping the time will be with the third umpire from the start of the final ball of an over to the first ball bowled of the next.

ICC General Manager Wasim Khan said that the outcome of the rule will be assessed at the end of the trial period, which is April 2024. 

The addition of the new rule has made the already interesting series even more exciting given the T20 series is going to be even more thrilling after the West Indies sealed the ODI series. With Andre Russell returning for the Windies and the veterans coming back for England, the three games promise to be cracker.

