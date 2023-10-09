'Still injured': England's Ben Stokes set to miss Bangladesh clash in World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes missed the opening game vs NZ as well

England are set to miss their star player Ben Stokes in the match against Bangladesh. Their World Cup campaign didn't get off to an ideal start losing nine wickets against New Zealand while defending 282 runs. Stokes hadn't played that game too due to the hip injury. And it seems the all-rounder is still nursing a sore left hip.

England captain Jos Buttler confirmed in the pre-match press conference on Monday (October 9) that Stokes is improving with every passing day but is unlikely to be fit in time for the Bangladesh clash. "It's good to see him back in the nets and building back towards full fitness, but he's probably unlikely for tomorrow," Buttler said.

Stokes came out of ODI retirement post the Ashes earlier this year despite struggling with a chronic left-knee injury. It was also cleared soon that he will play the mega event only as a batter and won't be bowling at all. The southpaw did well in the preceding ODI series against New Zealand scoring 182 in one of the matches, but is yet to take the field after that knock.

Harry Brook batted at number four in Stokes' absence for England scoring 25 off just 15 balls and is most likely to continue batting at the same position in the Bangladesh game. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes might make a comeback for the game against Afghanistan scheduled to be playeds on October 15 (Sunday) in Delhi. As far as playing XI is concerned, there is every chance that England will add Reece Topley to their playing XI with Moeen Ali making way for him.

"It's definitely an option (playing an extra seamer). I played here in the IPL just gone, and there can be some good pace and bounce in the wicket. So certainly, we'll have those discussions and we've got fantastic options within the squad to pick different line-ups with a different balance. It's something we'll consider," Buttler said.

