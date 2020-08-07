Still hopeful of making comeback to Indian team: Amit Mishra

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Amit Mishra last played for India in 2017 during a T20I against England.

India's veteran spinner Amit Mishra has said that he remains hopeful of a comeback in the Indian team. Mishra, who last represented India in 2017 during a T20I against England, has said that he is not "someone who will keep playing for IPL."

The spinner has represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

On hso hopes of a comeback, Mishra told cricket.com, "Of course, I do! That is why I am still playing. I am not someone who will keep playing just for IPL. My fight is with myself. I should always be ready and prepared when a call from the Indian team comes. That is the belief I always have. Yes, I am still hopeful of making a comeback."

Mishra said that he always tries to keep himself motivated. "I have always tried to reflect on who is going to get the benefit if I continue to be demotivated? It will benefit my competitors. After every rejection, I have tried to work even harder on my skills," he said.

"I have always tried to stay away from the negativity, as there are very few people in life who would motivate you when you are down. Self-motivation is very important. We all are surrounded by pessimism when we don't see much success. If we try to work harder, darker thoughts generally go away."

Amit Mishra has been representing Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League since 2015. This is his second stint with the Delhi franchise, having played for the side between 2008-2010 as well.

Mishra has 76 wickets in Tests, 64 in ODIs and 14 in T20Is.

He is expected to return to action in the 13th edition of the IPL, which will begin in the United Arab Emirates on September 19.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage