IPL 2020: Things are not going right at all, says RR skipper Steve Smith after loss vs DC

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Steve Smith.

Nothing seems to be favouring Rajasthan Royals at the moment as the pink-clad outfit suffered their fourth back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League 2020 in Sharjah on Friday. The side suffered a heavy 46-run defeat against a clinical Delhi Capitals, who are now top of the table with their fifth win of the season.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the loss, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith felt nothing that he tries seems to be working for him at the moment. The skipper felt that they are not executing their game to perfection in the heat of the moment and is the main cause they have their back against the wall.

"We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way. We have to remain positive, turn things around quickly. At the moment it doesn't seem to be going our way," Smith said.

Smith also felt that Sharjah wicket, which earlier fetched 200-plus runs for the team batting first before Friday's game, wasn't the one they played on earlier when they registered back-to-back wins but praised his bowler for a good show.

"The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit stoppy (ball didn't come to the bat easy) tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs," he said while adding that he is unhappy with how he has batted so far; managing a 24 off 17 on the night.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage