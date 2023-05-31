Steve Smith expecting India kind of conditions at Oval in WTC Final

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
The World Test Championship Final between India and Australia is set to start from June 7. Australia batter Steve Smith has expressed that the spinners might come into play at The Oval during the match.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2023 12:19 IST
Australia batter Steve Smith

Australia batter Steve Smith feels India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja might come into play during the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting from June 7. The conditions at the Oval are such that the Rohit Sharma-led might consider playing two spinners in the playing XI. However, Smith also reckons that the pitch, to start with, might also favour batters with spinners coming into the equation as the game progresses.

"The Oval can present itself with some spin occasionally particularly as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India at certain stages of the game. But The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightening fast outfield, the square goes whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in and has some decent pace and bounce for an English surface. Should be an absolute cracker," he said while speaking to cricket.com.au.

Australia, before the Indian Premier League, toured India for a four-match Test series and lost it by a margin of 1-2. Steve Smith lauded the WTC initiative from ICC as well stating that every Test match they play holds significance now and no game is a dead rubber. Moreover, he also expects a lot of fans to be present at the venue to witness the grand battle between India and Australia.

"The WTC is a great initiative. It gives every game we play a lot of relevance and for us to have qualified on top and face India in the final is incredibly exciting.

It is going to be India and us at the Oval. I am sure there will be plenty of fans out there, probably more Indian than Australian but I am sure it is going to be great fun and guys are looking forward to it," Smith added.

(Inputs from PTI)

