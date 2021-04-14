SRH vs RCB | David Warner scripts two elusive records with 49th half-century in Indian Premier League

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner

After getting out cheaply in his first match this season, against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner resumed normalcy with his 49th half-century in the tournament, scoring off 31 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Warner laced seven boundaries and a six to score his 52nd half-century-plus score in IPL, consolidating his position atop while also scripting two elusive feats in the tournament history. The score took him past Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni to become the leading run-getter in the format against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He now has 876 runs against RCB, 42 runs more than Dhoni's tally, in 20 innings at 54.75 with eight fifties and two centuries.

Warner also went past Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to become the third-highest run-getter in IPL history. He now has a tally of 5311 runs in 144 matches. He only stands behind Virat Kohli (5944 runs) and Suresh Raina (5422 runs).

Earlier in the evening, Glenn Maxwell's valiant 59, his first half-century since 2016 in IPL, helped RCB set a target of 150 against SRH after being put to bat first in Chennai.