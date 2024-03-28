Jaydev Unadkat breaks Indian record for representing most number of teams in IPL; gets closer to Finch

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jaydev Unadkat made his debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 against the Mumbai Indians

Jaydev Unadkat, the senior Indian pacer couldn't have chosen a worse game as a bowler than the one that was played out on Wednesday night in Hyderabad to make his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2024 edition of the IPL against the Mumbai Indians. Unadkat, may not be the most sought-after bowler in white-ball cricket, but since he is a left-armer and an experienced bowler, he keeps getting released but also keeps getting contracts and now has played for eight teams in the IPL.

This is the most number of teams represented by an Indian player in the IPL as Unadkat surpassed Manish Pandey, who has played for seven teams, while is just one away from equalling Aaron Finch, who has the record of playing for the highest number of franchises - 9.

Players to represent the most number of teams in IPL history

Aaron Finch - 9 (RR, DD, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXIP, RCB, KKR)

Jaydev Unadkat - 8 (KKR, DD, RCB, RPS, RR, MI, LSG, SRH)

Manish Pandey - 7 (MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC)

Dinesh Karthik - 6 (DD, KXIP, MI, GL, KKR, RCB)

Yuvraj Singh - 6 (KXIP, PWI, RCB, DD, SRH, MI)

Robin Uthappa - 6 (RCB, MI, PWI, KKR, RR, CSK)

Irfan Pathan - 6 (KXIP, DD, SRH, CSK, GL, RPS)

Parthiv Patel - 6 (CSK, Chargers, SRH, KTK, MI, RCB)

Ishant - 6 (KKR, DC, KXIP, SRH, Deccan Chargers, RPS)

**KTK - Kochi Tuskers Kerala, RPS - Rising Pune Supergiant, PWI - Pune Warriors India, GL - Gujarat Lions, DD - Delhi Daredevils, KXIP - Kings XI Punjab

Despite all those 523 runs getting scored in the game, Unadkat held his own and gave a good account of himself getting the wickets of Naman Dhir and MI skipper Hardik Pandya. He did go for runs like most of the bowlers on Wednesday, but those two crucial wickets went a long way in ensuring that there wasn't any upset in terms of 278 being chased down.