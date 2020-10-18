Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: Warner opts to bowl against KKR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Warner opts to bowl against KKR

Live Cricket Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Live Cricket Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR 7/0 in 1.1 over in Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live online on indiatvnews.com. Sunrisers Hyderabad face a must-win game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in a bid to solidify their claim for a top-4 spot in IPL 2020. KKR are currently fourth in the table with 8 points and have a chance to further extend their lead by four points against SRH. A win for Hyderabad would throw open the race for top-4 spots, while KKR's victory will certainly make things difficult for Hyderabad as well as RR, CSK and KXIP. Follow ball-by-ball updates from SRH vs KKR Live on indiatvnews.com.

15.32 IST: Sandeep to Tripathi, FOUR! Rahul hits the first boundary over square of the wicket for KKR.

15.30 IST: Sadeep Sharma will start with the new ball to Shubman Gill.

15.07 IST: Playing XI of SRH is out

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

15.05 IST: Playing XI of KKR is out

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

15.00 IST: SRH skipper David Warner wins toss and elects to bowl first against KKR

14.40 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of SRH vs KKR live IPL match from Abu Dhabi

Brief Preview: Both, the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in the race for the top-4, and the match between them on Sunday will be crucial to their chances of staying in the heated fight for the playoff qualification. KKR's inconsistent performances have let them down, and the captaincy change in the middle of the season has further raised eyebrows among experts and fans, including former KKR captain and two-time IPL winner Gautam Gambhir. [BRIEF PREVIEW]

