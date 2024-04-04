SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 18: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to host the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Both CSK and SRH suffered heavy defeats in their last match and looking for a quick return to winning ways at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad recorded big totals in their first two games in the IPL 2024 but were restricted to just 162 by Gujarat Titans in the last game. Hyderabad recorded a big win against Mumbai Indians by posting a record 277 total in their only home game this season and will be hoping for a similar result against Chennai on Friday.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings suffered their maiden defeat of the season in their last game against Delhi Capitals. Chennai were restricted to 171 while chasing 192 against Delhi with MS Dhoni entertaining the crowd by smashing 37* off 16 balls.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 18th T20 match

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: Friday, April 5 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

SRH vs CSK Head-to-Head Record:

Chennai Super Kings boasts an impressive head-to-head record against their closest rivals. CSK have dominantly won 14 of their 19 encounters against SRH and have lost just once in their last five meetings.

In their last meeting in IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings registered a big seven-wicket win while chasing a 135-run target at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets and Devon Conway smashed 77* in CSK's dominant win.

Matches SRH Won CSK Won No Result 19 5 14 0

SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.