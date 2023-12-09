SA vs IND: How does India's T20I record look like at Kingsmead in Durban ahead of series opener?

Saturday, December 09, 2023
     
The Men in Blue will be led by Suryakumar Yadav during the three-match T20I series. Surya and his troops are fresh from a 4-1 win over Australia at home and would like to repeat their heroics against the Proteas.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2023 14:40 IST
Aiden Markram (left) and Suryakumar Yadav (right).
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aiden Markram (left) and Suryakumar Yadav (right).

India are about to take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, December 10 and it's fair to say that the venue has been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue over the years.

Notably, the two teams have squared off against each other once at the venue and the result had gone in the favour of the tourists. Hence, there are a lot of positive results to take inspiration from for the Indians leading into the contest on Sunday.

The selectors have backed Suryakumar Yadav to captain the side after he led the team to a convincing 4-1 win over Australia at home recently. The home series against Australia tested Suryakumar's leadership ability but he never lost his composure and took sound decisions.

India's T20I squad is filled with youngsters who are hungry to replicate their IPL (Indian Premier League) success on the international stage. Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others were the standout performers for Team India in the series against the Aussies and would look to leave a mark in South Africa too.

Team 1 Team 2 Result Venue Date
India Scotland No result Kingsmead, Durban September 13, 2007
India Pakistan India Kingsmead, Durban September 14, 2007
England India India Kingsmead, Durban September 19, 2007
South Africa India India Kingsmead, Durban September 20, 2007
Australia India India Kingsmead, Durban September 22, 2007

On the other hand, South Africa have also picked a fairly young squad for the T20I series. Fast bowlers Nadre Burger and Ottniel Baartman have earned their maiden call-ups and might get a look in at any stage during the series.  Notably, right-handed batter Matthew Breetzke is likely to open the innings alongside Reeza Hendricks as Quinton de Kock is not a part of the squad.

