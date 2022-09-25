South Africa tour of India: All you need to know about IND vs SA 2022 series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS

Highlights India and South Africa first faced in January

The two teams faced in a five-match T20I series that ended in 2-2 in June

The first T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday

The Indian team is all set to face South Africa for the third time in the calendar after they first faced in January this year. The limited-overs series will be the final time both teams come across in a bilateral series as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia. The series consists of three ODIs and three T20Is.

Image Source : GETTYSouth Africa tour of India: All you need to know about IND vs SA 2022 series

While the Indian team is yet to be announced for the ODI series, it is reported that Shuikhar could lead the contingent. Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav could also come in after impressing the Indian A side with the latter even scalping a hat-trick.

The limited-overs series will start with the T20I series as India and South Afirca play in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

South Africa Tour of India Schedule

September 28, 1st T20I – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, 7.30 pm IST

October 2, 2nd T20I – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, 7.30 pm IST

October 4, 3rd T20I – Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 7.30 pm IST

October 6, 1st ODI – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 1.30 pm IST

October 9, 2nd ODI – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 1.30 pm IST

October 11, 3rd ODI – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1.30 pm IST

India vs South Africa Squad

IND T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

SA ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

Latest Cricket News