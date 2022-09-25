Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND-A vs NZ-A: After T20 World Cup snub, Kuldeep Yadav makes statement with IND-A, scalps hat-trick vs NZ-A, IND-A vs NZ-A LIVE

Kuldeep Yadav made a statement to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and its selectors after scalping a hat-trick for India A side against New Zealand on Sunday. Kuldeep who was not even selected for the stand-by squad for the T20 World Cup had a point to prove while representing the Indian side under Sanju Samson's leadership in Chennai.

Kuldeep's magical arm scalps hat-trick

In the final over of the NZ innings, skipper Samson went with a different approach as New Zealand tried to reach 230. On the last three deliveries of the inning, Kuldeep first scalped Logan van Beek and then followed that with Joe Walker's dismissal at the hands of Samson.

On the hat-trick delivery, he was at it again as he got the better of Jacob Duffy to end the innings. The two golden ducks resulted in him clinching the hat-trick.

Two International hat-tricks

Kuldeep already has two hat-tricks to his name at the international level, with his first one coming against Australia in 2017. Kuldeep got the better of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins.

On the second occasion in 2019 against Australia at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam Kuldeep was at it again when he turned his magical arm to get the better of Shai Hope, Jason Holder, and Alzarri Joseph as he became one of the rear players to scalp multiple international hat-tricks.

India clinch series

Thanks to Kuldeep's heroics, the Indian A side won the ODI series 2-0 with a match in hand. The Indian team chasing 220 had Prithvi Shaw to thank as they scored 77 off 48 deliveries while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 30 runs to give the Indian A side an opening stand of 82 runs. While India lost wickets in the middle, Rishi Dhawan (22) and Shardul Thakur (25) saw the Indian team off to a four-wicket win.

