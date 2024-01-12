South Africa remove captain David Teeger a week before U19 World Cup in wake of potential protests, violence

Follow us on Image Source : SA JEWISH REPORT YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB David Teeger, the South Africa U19 captain was relieved of his duties a week before the Junior World Cup

South Africa in precautionary move, have removed captain David Teeger from his post, a week before the start of the Under-19 World Cup in the wake of the threat of potential protests and violence in relation to the 18-year-old's pro-Israel speech last year. Teeger, a Jewish, dedicated his Rising Star Award to Israeli soldiers amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Since then, Teeger's stand has not been received well and the signs of it were on display outside the Newlands in Cape Town during the second South Africa-India Test in Cape Town.

"As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement. "We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.

"CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators," the statement further read.

CSA mentioned that a new captain will be announced in time but Teeger although relieved of the duties will remain an integral part of the side. However, at this time, this was the best decision in the interest of Teeger and the team, as per CSA.

While the protests outside the stadium was only one such incident, the CSA expects the protests to multiply in the coming days given the U19 World Cup is happening in the rainbow nation after being shifted from Sri Lanka, since the island cricket nation board stands suspended for now.

"But more importantly, yes, I've been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel… So I'd like to dedicate this award to the South African family that married off one son whilst the other is still missing. And I'd like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and to every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora," Teeger said in his acceptance speech at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards in October 2023.