Sunday, April 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. South Africa fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against Pakistan

South Africa fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against Pakistan

According to an ICC media release, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after Heinrich Klaasen's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

PTI PTI
Dubai Published on: April 11, 2021 19:38 IST
South Africa cricket team
Image Source : TWITTER/@OFFICIALCSA

South Africa cricket team

South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in the first T20I in Johannesburg.

According to an ICC media release, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after Heinrich Klaasen's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Klaasen pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Bangani Jele and fourth umpire Shaun George levelled the charge.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X