South Africa appoint Dillon du Preez as assistant coach of women's team

Former all-rounder Dillon du Preez has been roped in as assistant coach of the South African women's team for three years, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday.

Du Preez, who retired from the game in 2017, will work under head coach Hilton Moreeng, who was re-appointed to the position in July this year.

"I am really honoured. I have been relishing such an opportunity and can't wait to get going," du Preez, who has played 92 first-class, 134 List A and 86 T20 matches with over 600 wickets and 4500 runs to his name, said in a statement.

"A lot has been going on behind the scenes for a little while and obviously with the break (COVID-19) I've had to wait a little while before formally joining the team, but now it's finally come and I'm really excited and can't wait to get going with Hilton and the rest of the girls."

The 38-year-old has been coaching at Free State and VKB Knights since his retirement and his elevation to the CSA further bolsters the management team.

Du Preez has experience in the women's game, having served as the assistant coach for team Coronation in the inaugural Women's T20 Super League.

Moreeng, who was handed a three-year extension as head coach in July, welcomed du Preez to the set up.

"We would like to welcome Dillon to the Momentum Proteas set-up. He is a young coach with vast experience of playing the game and his all-round skill will no doubt benefit the girls," said Moreeng, who has been at the helm since 2012.

"I am confident that alongside our staff and another recent appointment Dinesha Devnarain (the first full-time Women's Under-19 coach) our coaching setup can help take the women's game to a new level."

Under Moreeng, the South African women's team has reached the semi-finals of both the T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the World Cup (2017).

The side also finished third behind Australia (39) and England (27) in the ICC Women's Championship to gain an automatic qualification for next year's World Cup.

