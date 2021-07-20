SL vs IND 2nd ODI | Ishan Kishan pulls off clever dismissal in final over: 'Bol ke run-out kiya'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeepers often add a spark to mundane play with their chatter behind the stumps. India's gloveman in Sri Lanka, Ishan Kishan, was also peppy while doing his work in the second One-day International against the islanders.

Ishan inflicted a run-out in the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar but what caught the attention of fans were his words caught by the stump mic.

The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman ran Lakshan Sandakan out with an under-arm throw. After the run-out, Ishan was heard saying that he had anticipated the dismissal.

Ishan seemed to have understood that Sandakan would try his best to steal a run and give the strike to Chamika Karunaratne. "Bol ke run-out Kiya (Told that I would run him out)," Kishan said.

Sri Lanka eventually notched up 275 for nine in their 50 overs. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 3/50 in 10 overs, while Bhuvneswar Kumar got 3/54.

India had defeated Sri Lanka in the series opener by seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match rubber. Ishan had scored a brilliant half-century on his ODI debut, hitting the second-fastest fifty by a batsman in his first One-day International.

Ishan had later revealed that he had told his teammates that he was going to hit his first ball for a six. He finished with 59 off just 42 deliveries.

"I thought odds were in my favour. It's my birthday and plus I had been keeping wickets for 50 overs and I knew there wasn't much assistance for spinners. So I knew that it was the right opportunity to hit the first ball for a six," Kishan told Chahal after the match.