SL vs ENG 1st Test: Mark Wood clocks 91 mph, breaks Angelo Mathews' bat into two pieces

Pacer Mark Wood bowled a fiery over on Day 1 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England on Thursday. Wood, in his very first of the day at Galle, clocked 86, 88, 91, 93, 91, 91 miles per hour.

On the fifth delivery of the over which was bowled at 91 miles per hour, Wood broke Angelo Mathews bat into two pieces. The incident took place in the 10th over of the first innings when Mathews tried to defend Wood's ripper.

Seemed a harmless ball to break Angelo's bat into 2 #SLvsENG #AngeloMathews pic.twitter.com/3xcsmLTwDB — Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) January 14, 2021

Sri Lanka had a substandard day with the bat as they were able to post just 135 on the scoreboard. Dom Bess bagged 5/30, his career-best figures in the traditional format, to castle the hosts' batting unit.

While Bess took advantage of the spin-friendly wicket, Jack Leach and Stuart Broad scalped one and three wickets respectively. Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal was his side's highest scorer with 28 runs.

Broad was at his best as he dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Mendes within a span of three balls. Thirimanne was caught by Jonny Bairstow at leg slip while Mendes nicked the ball to keeper Jos Buttler.

England ended the day on 127/2 with captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow at the crease. After losing openers Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley, the Root-Bairstow pair stitched 110 in just 194 deliveries to steady England's first innings. The visitors currently trail only by eight runs.