Shubman Gill unwell, doubtful for India's World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai | Report

India's dashing opener Shubman Gill might not feature in the Men in Blue's World Cup opening match versus Australia as reports suggest that he is down with fever. India will have to look for another opening batter to accompany Rohit Sharma if Gill misses out.

India's in-form opening batter Shubman Gill is reportedly under the weather and might not feature in the Men in Blue's World Cup opener against five-time champions Australia slated to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

According to a PTI report, the 24-year-old batter will be tested for dengue on October 6 (Friday). Patients down with dengue take around a week to recover on time and the Indian cricket team and its fans will hope that the Fazilka-born tests negative for the disease and recovers as soon as possible to be a part of the country's 2023 World Cup campaign.

If Gill fails to recover on time ahead of the clash against the Aussies then India may choose to go in with Ishan Kishan as Rohit Sharma's opening partner at the top.

More to follow....

