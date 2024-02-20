Shubman Gill named Punjab 'state icon' for Lok Sabha polls, to engage in awareness campaigns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been named as Punjab's 'state icon' for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The star cricketer will be bestowed the responsibility of engaging in awareness campaigns to increase the voter percentage in the state.

Punjab witnessed a 65.96 vote percentage in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the 13 seats and the poll panel has set the target of "Is Vaar 70 Paar" for the upcoming polls. The Punjab Chief Electoral Officer's office designated the title to Gill.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab also shared the post on social media. "Welcoming Shubman Gill as State Icon of Punjab. From pitching runs on the cricket field to pitching for high Voter Turnout in Lok Sabha Election 2024," it wrote on X.

Sibin C, the Chief Electoral Officer, had a meeting with all deputy commissioners of Punjab on Friday and said they were identified to hunt such places where the voters turn out was less last time. Sibin said that awareness campaigns and appeals made by Gill would inspire the voters to cast their rights. Tarsem Jassar, the popular Punjabi singer, was earlier named a 'state icon' too. The polls are likely to be held in April and May.

Gill is currently part of the Indian team for the Test series against England. He scored a century and hit a 91 in the series batting number three. He

Sachin Tendulkar became National Icon for ECI

Earlier, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was named the National icon for promoting voter awareness after signing a three-year MoU. "Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar today began a new innings - as the ‘National Icon’ for voter awareness and education for the Election Commission of India. An MoU was signed with the legend for a period of 3 years at an event organized at Akashvani Rang Bhavan, New Delhi in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Shri Anup Chandra Pandey and Shri Arun Goel," Press Information Bureau informed.