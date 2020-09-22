Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer clarifies stand after controversy over his Sourav Ganguly comment

IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer clarifies stand after controversy over his Sourav Ganguly comment

The Delhi Capitals skipper says his comments were meant to emphasise Ganguly’s role in his personal growth as a player.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2020 20:26 IST
sourav ganguly shreyas iyer ipl 2020
Image Source : AP IMAGE

File photo of Sourav Ganguly.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter to clarify his stand on his comment over Sourav Ganguly’s role as a mentor to him which stirred controversy earlier as the retired Indian opener currently serves as BCCI president.

On Sunday, during the toss of the match between Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, the DC captain said after winning the toss that he is fortunate to have mentors like Ganguly and DC coach Ricky Ponting who makes his task much easier.

Related Stories

"We would have bowled first as well. I have learned to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier," Iyer said.

This led to controversy as many remarked that Ganguly being BCCI chief can’t be a mentor to an IPL team. The 48-year old former Indian cricketer served as a mentor to the Capitals during the 2019 season when the franchise reached playoffs for the first time.

However, Shreyas clarified in a tweet that his comments were only meant to emphasise the role of Ponting and Ganguly in nurturing him as a captain.

"My comment yesterday was to emphasize my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain," Iyer said in a tweet.

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker