IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer clarifies stand after controversy over his Sourav Ganguly comment

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter to clarify his stand on his comment over Sourav Ganguly’s role as a mentor to him which stirred controversy earlier as the retired Indian opener currently serves as BCCI president.

On Sunday, during the toss of the match between Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, the DC captain said after winning the toss that he is fortunate to have mentors like Ganguly and DC coach Ricky Ponting who makes his task much easier.

"We would have bowled first as well. I have learned to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier," Iyer said.

This led to controversy as many remarked that Ganguly being BCCI chief can’t be a mentor to an IPL team. The 48-year old former Indian cricketer served as a mentor to the Capitals during the 2019 season when the franchise reached playoffs for the first time.

However, Shreyas clarified in a tweet that his comments were only meant to emphasise the role of Ponting and Ganguly in nurturing him as a captain.

As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season.



My comment yesterday was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain. — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) September 21, 2020

