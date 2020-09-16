IPL 2020: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer enjoys ‘golfing lesson’ from coach Ricky Ponting

Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS File photo of Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting (left) with Shreyas Iyer.

Young Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was just 23 years old when he was asked to take up the role as Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) after IPL franchise’s horrible show forced Gautam Gambhir to step down from his role.

Unperturbed by the big responsibility, Shreyas has been impressive as a leader and often bailed out his side from trouble. The young man has always exuded confidence in marshalling a side that includes senior players like Ishant Sharma, Sikhar Dhawan and came across as a natural leader while taking DC to play-offs for the first time in 2019.

Now leading his side through an unprecedented situation like COVID-19 while staying in a bio-secure bubble, which includes hours of isolation, the 25-year-old also showed his jovial side by engaging with the fans on social media platform while sharing light moments from the DC squad training in Dubai.

In another such instance, Shreyas shared a photo of him taking lesson from Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting. While Ponting, an avid golf lover, appears to be down to the business while explaining about stance with an imaginary bat in hand in the photo, Shreyas saw the humour in Ponting’s stance and found it to be close to that of golf player’s stance, captioning the photo as: “Golfing lessons last night with the coach.”

Golfing lessons last night with the coach 😛 pic.twitter.com/uKi3jGg8bM — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) September 16, 2020

Shreyas has also been writing open letters to the DC fans on IPL franchise’s website and where he earlier saw the humour in how waiting for the COVID-19 test results after a swab test used to give him jitters similar to that of a student’s board examination.

“We’ve had a few tests ever since we landed, and frankly, everyone’s used to it now. Our team manager keeps telling us that waiting for the test results to come in the following morning are always anxiety-filled, much like waiting for Board examination results,” Shreyas wrote in ‘Letters from Dubai’.

